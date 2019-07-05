Lady Boys of Bangkok’s Dundee show full of high-octane glamour and entertainment

The Lady Boys of Bangkok stormed on stage at Dundee’s Baxter Park and rocked the crowd from start to finish in a high-octane show.

All the glitz and glamour of a Las Vegas show was on display at the Big Pink Tent and fans gave the stars a well-earned standing ovation after two hours of pure entertainment.

From the minute they charged on to the thumping beat of Rozalla’s “Everybody’s Free” the Lady Boys captured the hearts of an audience mostly made up of women.

And there were belly laughs galore when punters were picked from their seats for audience participation numbers, including one man who was strapped to a chair and blindfolded for a lapdance with a difference.

That sparked roars of laughter from the fans, but they reserved their biggest appreciation for smash hits such as when “Ole” belted out the Tina Turner anthem “Simply the Best” and the show’s fabulous finale with a touching Scottish tribute or two.

And anytime the crowd began to flag with the high paced level of big numbers echoing around the venue then top showman Jamie John, who only signed up days before the Dundee trip, jump started the evening.

The wise-cracking dwarf poked fun at the home crowd when he raced from table to table for a “volunteer” to take to the stage and shouted: “I need a sexy girl from the audience – looks like I will be here a long time!”

Jamie John joined the Lady Boys fresh from appearing in panto at the London Palladium in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs along with stars Dawn French and Julian Clary.

I won’t say any more, other than go and book tickets now.