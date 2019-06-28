Lady Boys of Bangkok bus breaks down en route to Dundee, blocking road for three hours

The Lady Boys of Bangkok tour bus has been delayed by more than three hours after breaking down in Middlesbrough on the way to Dundee, with the show due to open in the City of Discovery tonight.

Becky Loton, marketing manager for the show put out an appeal to see if a firm could save the day by providing a replacement bus for the cast and costumes.

The bus ground to a halt on the A19, more than 200 miles from Dundee, with more than 20 people and 450 costumes languishing at the side of the road.

The coach stoppped just 15 minutes into the journey with a broken clutch – meaning the vehicle was blocking the A19 from 8.15am

The 21st tour of the popular show kicks off tonight in Baxter Park.

Tour promoter Binky Beaumont said: “We actually considered getting taxis to Dundee at one point. We were looking at the cost because we were so desperate.

“The bus broke down just 15 minutes into the journey this morning.

“Two coaches stopped and asked if we needed help and someone came by and dropped off bottles of water. People have been so kind.

“We phoned more than 100 coach companies, but with it being Friday there was nothing at first and we even contacted Dundee firms.

“But finally one bus company has finally been able to help and we have a new coach coming.”

Becky previously said: “Our cast of 22 are stuck on the A19 North of Middlesbrough with a journey of over 200 miles to do, and over 450 costumes and are waiting for a replacement bus to be found so they can open in Dundee’s Baxter Park tonight.

“Traffic enforcement officers are on the scene and have closed off one of the lanes on the busy A19 whilst a tow truck comes to recover the vehicle.

“The cast are currently sitting on the roadside outside a car dealership but are determined to get north of the border for tonight’s opening show in Dundee because as they say, the show must go on!”