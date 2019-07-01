Ladder flew off joiner’s van on Tay Road Bridge and struck car leaving two injured

A joiner has been fined after a ladder flew off his van and struck a car on the opposite carriageway of the Tay Road Bridge, injuring two people.

Gordon Smith admitted driving while the ladder was not properly secured, causing it to injure a couple travelling in the other direction.

Both Jordan Allan and Keaya Clark received cuts as a result of the ladder smashing their windscreen.

The pair were driving southbound in lane one at around 4.15pm on the day in question, while Smith was driving north in lane two.

A large ladder was attached to the offside roof of Smith’s vehicle.

Prosecutor Lora Apostolova told Dundee Sheriff Court: “The ladder simply became detached from the roof and flew off it.

“It smashed the windscreen of the car and damaged the roof.

“The driver of the car had no time to react because it happened so quickly.”

Smith was unaware his ladder had flown off and continued driving.

Mr Allan and Ms Clark both sustained cuts as a result of the windscreen smashing.

Police caught up with Smith who replied “sorry” when cautioned by officers.

The 41-year-old, of MacNabb Street, admitted driving the vehicle with a ladder that was not properly secured, causing it to become detached and strike the vehicle occupied by Mr Allan and Ms Clark, causing injury to both on March 14.

He did not appear in court to answer the charge but had a guilty plea tendered on his behalf by solicitor George Donnelly.

Mr Donnelly said Smith, a self-employed joiner, had spent several years successfully attaching the ladder with ratchets and could offer no explanation as to why the ratchets came loose on this occasion.

Sheriff Derek Reekie fined Smith £400 and added three penalty points to his licence.