Ladbrokes has ‘no current plans’ to shut more stores in Dundee after closure

A national bookmaker has assured customers it has “no current plans” to close any more stores in the city.

Ladbrokes on Dura Street closed its doors for “trading reasons” recently.

A number of customers said they were shocked to hear the branch had shut its doors for the final time.

Locals in Stobswell still have access to a Ladbrokes on Albert Street but there were fears more closures were set to follow.

A spokesman for Ladbrokes said the Dura Street closure had resulted in two redundancies while other staff were moved to other premises.

He added: “The shop concerned was closed for trading reasons as it was no longer commercially viable.

“We sought to redeploy colleagues in surrounding shops but there were two redundancies relating to the closure.

“There are no current plans to close other shops in the area.”