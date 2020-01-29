LEE WILKIE: Lack of leadership a worrying trait in Dundee’s current plight

What is worrying me most about Dundee right now is the lack of leadership on show at the club, from top to bottom.

Dark Blues boss James McPake even admitted himself in the aftermath of last Friday’s 2-0 loss to Dunfermline at East End Park that his experienced players didn’t step up to the plate.

That is very concerning. They are not going well but you would at least expect them to be out there giving their all.

Particularly with a young player like Lyall Cameron making his first start for the club – they have to protect him and dictate how things go on the pitch.

I do still feel sorry for James in a way because there is only so much a manager can do once he’s picked a team and sent it out to play.

If you have players giving you 7/10 every week then you are off to a good start but he is not getting that from even his most senior pros.

Kane Hemmings, for example, played like he is getting frustrated. He isn’t getting the right service but he needs to lead by example and work his socks off even when it leads to nothing.

James needs his leaders to find a voice and try to get a reaction when they are struggling in games.

Too often this season they have gone down without a fight and it was the same down at East End Park.

That can be down to a lack of confidence because they aren’t playing well or getting the desired results, but I still think when you are struggling it’s best to go back to basics.

I’ve been saying this for weeks, even months, now but it’s the first step of getting back on track.

I’ve got a lot of respect for James for sticking to his principles and trying to play possession football out from the back but it’s not getting them into the final third often enough.

They have got to be more direct. It may not be pretty but it can be effective if it’s executed properly.

I thought Ollie Crankshaw did that well when he came on in the second half.

He played like he had more positivity in the short spell he was involved than most of the other players.

One player they’ve been linked with who I feel is the type they need is Hearts centre-back Christophe Berra.

He has not quite got legs anymore and he is getting on a bit but he has got the drive and would run through a brick wall for his team.

He would be a massive signing for Dundee if he is fit and sharp.