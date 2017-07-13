A Dundee electrical supply shop is closing down after 20 years of business.

M T Electrical will shut at the end of this month after being based in the Keiller Shopping Centre for two decades.

Prior to that, the store — which stocks spare parts for most household appliances — was based in the Wellgate Shopping Centre.

The shop has been run by Dundonian Maurice Taylor, 70, but he revealed his future plans to the Tele.

Maurice — who has been an electrician all his life — cites a “lack of footfall” as the reason he has decided to shut up shop.

Now that the shop is closing, he said he is going to retire but plans to pick up some voluntary work to keep him busy.

Maurice explained: “It will certainly be missed — being here for 20 years was great.

“I think I will retire and use voluntary work to keep me occupied.

“The business struggles because of the lack of footfall in this place and it does not help that today we live in a throw-away society.

“I have been an electrician all my life and it is sad to see the shop go.”

Maurice said it was the last shop in the city centre which operated on just selling spare parts.

The Keiller Shopping Centre has been approached for comment but had not responded at the time of going to press. Meanwhile, Swankie Jo’s has announced the closure of its concept store in Dundee’s Exchange Street.

The city centre store has also closed due to the lack of footfall but the company will remain in business online.

A post on its Facebook page said: “We have decided that Swankie Jo’s will be closing what is the bricks and mortar in Exchange Street and will be continuing with our ever-growing web store only.

“Sadly, it is a sign of the times and without the footfall through the door, the decision is clear.”

The owners declined to comment on the closure when approached by the Tele.

The closures follow recent announcements of high-profile city centre closures, including the Disney, Burton and Dorothy Perkins stores.

Garage Shoes, which had traded in the Overgate Centre for more than 15 years, shut after going into administration.