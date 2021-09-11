Labour’s suspended ‘Aberdeen Nine’ could return to party in crunch vote today

Councillors suspended by Labour for going into coalition with Conservatives will learn if they can stand for the party again.

A landmark vote by the party’s ruling executive is being held behind closed doors more than four years after the nine rebels were frozen out in Aberdeen.

A source in the party admitted the move, if approved, will make “some people really angry”.

But it was seen as the best way for the party to get its house in order before local government elections next year.

“They’ll have stand for re-selection by putting themselves before local members,” the insider said.

“We have to do it now, or don’t do it at all. We could end up with two Labour parties standing against each other in Aberdeen. That’s not sustainable.”

A report paving the way for reselection, which we have seen in full, was handed to the government Scottish Executive Committee by new general secretary James Kelly.

He had been among disgruntled MSPs who tried to push former leader Mr Leonard from the top job.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar is said to have smoothed the way for the significant change, which had been enforced by predecessors Kezia Dugdale and Richard Leonard.

What happened to the Aberdeen Nine?

The saga began in 2017 when Labour councillors in the city decided to form an administration with 11 Conservatives without approval from their executive. It locked the SNP out of power.

As leader at the time, Ms Dugdale gave them an ultimatum to back down – but they refused and were suspended.

Labour’s bosses felt the coalition deal did not provide evidence it would “end austerity”.

The SEC believes that members in Aberdeen should be afforded the opportunity to select from a full range of candidates.” – Report makes key recommendation

In 2020, the party’s National Constitutional Committee heard the nine councillors’ case. In November the panel found they had breached Labour rules.

The suspension was ordered to carry on until May 2022.

However, according to the new executive report, the move was seen as “factionally motivated” and “unfair”.

The executive committee was asked to note the Aberdeen councillors’ “contrition” and their assurance they will not seek another coalition without approval.

The report adds: “The SEC believes that members in Aberdeen should be afforded the opportunity to select from a full range of candidates, including those councillors currently suspended by the Labour Party (subject to any decisions in respect of those suspensions made by the UK Labour Party’s National Executive Committee), in order to give the Scottish Labour Party the best chance of success in next year’s crucial local elections.”