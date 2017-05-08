The dust was only just settling on another fierce political battle across Dundee as the city reflected on the election of 29 councillors.

But Dundee’s politicians are about to kick up a whole new storm — as a fascinating struggle for power at City Chambers gets under way.

The long-standing SNP administration can’t walk back into the top seats without enlisting the support of some of their political rivals — or operating in a minority — after losing two of their 16 seats.

The party’s chief, John Alexander, hinted that his group could go it alone despite lacking the numbers to push through policies on their own.

However, the city’s nine Labour members looked poised to hold meetings with Lib Dem, Conservative and independent councillors to explore the possibility of forming a 15-member coalition.

That move would see the SNP remarkably forced into opposition for the first time in more than a decade in what was once called the Yes City over local support for independence.

There are also suggestions the Lib Dems are willing to discuss teaming up with the SNP — or the Nationalists could bid to get independent Ian Borthwick on board, giving them the 15-seat majority they crave.

Mr Borthwick has been a councillor since the 1960s and, at 78, has seen a host of political colours in the chamber.

He remained coy on his role in negotiations — including on questions over his desire to become lord provost should he join the administration — but admitted he had “a lot of respect” for Labour group leader Kevin Keenan.

He told the Tele: “As long as the councillors don’t give in to the temptation of petty party politics, and arguments, that’s the only way we’ll go forward and give fairness and justice to the many people who look to their elected members for help.

“Anything that I do will be on the basis of those principles.

“I have a lot of respect for Kevin, but I’m not getting into that sort of talk — I’m not dodging the question but we say things and then they do not come to pass.”

He said he wouldn’t rule out being part of a coalition but added: “That’s always bearing in mind the basic principles that I’ve indicated, and that’s the most important thing.

“There may be kingmakers in the offing — but I’m not a kingmaker.

“I have no leanings on anything and I’ll deal with things as they present themselves.”

Mr Keenan insisted plenty of discussion had to be held before any progress was made on forming an administration. He said: “I will be discussing with my colleagues about what will happen next.

“Obviously the SNP have lost their majority in Dundee and we have to make sure that whatever happens is in the best interests of the people of Dundee. I wouldn’t rule out a coalition to give the majority over the Nationalists but all of that has still to be discussed. There is a possibility of a coalition but, as yet, I don’t know how strong that possibility will be.”

Derek Scott, who until yesterday was the sole Conservative councillor in Dundee, saw his party’s presence at City Chambers tripled.

He ruled out teaming-up with the SNP but added: “I would be prepared to look at talking with the other parties.

“We now need to sit down with our own members and the other groups and discuss what is the best way forward. I am quite prepared to speak to the others about coalition.”

Lib Dem leader Fraser Macpherson said: “In the next few days we will be speaking with all the other parties to see what the best way forward is. We want an administration with a working majority.

“We need stability. There is a lot going on and there are a whole series of issues.

“The Lib Dems do not expect to get our own way, as there are only two of us, but we will speak to everybody and are happy to work with other people to do the best for Dundee.”

John Alexander, potential leader of the council should the SNP form an administration, said: “Talk of any type of coalition is premature.

“However, as things stand I wouldn’t rule anything out.

“We may well rule with a minority administration or there could be a coalition, but I am not making any comments on anything at this stage.

“I will be making sure that any future council in Dundee reflects the wishes of the people of Dundee — a substantial proportion of whom voted SNP.”

Biggest shock left for the final stages

It was a day of few major surprises — until the end.

Dundee’s council election saw a host of familiar faces returned to their seats as the public chose to go with what they knew in the vast majority of cases.

The SNP had ended the last term with 16 councillors — and given the city’s leanings towards nationalism in recent years, no one expected them to be the big losers of the day.

Arguably, they weren’t — the party saw a few new faces elected across the city and were still the most popular among voters by five seats.

However, it was a late blow on the announcement of the results for the Ferry ward that upset the applecart — and threw the council’s political future up into the air.

Vari McDonald had served as a prominent member of the last SNP administration, most recently taking on the environment spokeswoman role following Craig Melville’s departure last year.

For this election, she moved from her previous seat of the West End to stand in the Ferry — taking the place of retiring council and SNP leader Ken Guild. With fellow Nationalist Kevin Cordell also a popular option for voters in the ward, it looked like a good bet they would return two seats.

But having already lost one place in the West End, as the Tories made a gain, the SNP found themselves facing a similar scenario at the easternmost end of the city as the Conservatives returned two candidates during the final count — with the Lib Dems also taking a seat — leaving Mr Cordell as the sole SNP representative.

What remains to be seen is where the SNP group chooses to go from here.