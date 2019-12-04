Labour member who notified party about Dundee candidate Jim Malone faces suspension

A Labour party member has revealed he could be suspended after accusing Dundee West parliamentary candidate Jim Malone of antisemitism.

But Graeme McKenzie, a member of the Dundee Labour Party executive committee, has said he felt duty-bound to report Mr Malone to the authorities.

The complaint related to a video of Mr Malone taken at an event in 2010.

It is claimed the former firefighter compared the treatment of Palestinians to Jews in Nazi concentration camps.

Mr McKenzie has said he would be prepared to take a suspension from the party if it helped to highlight the allegations against Mr Malone, which he described as “horrifying”.

He said: “I have been threatened with suspension from Labour because they claim I broke party rules by making comments which were in breach of those and to the detriment of the party.

“However, I continue to believe that I had a duty to speak out to make the public and the party aware of what I had discovered.

“I would do the same again and will continue to fight to have Mr Malone suspended pending an investigation.

“I would still call upon him to stand down and I am prepared to remove myself from the executive committee and the party if it makes a loud enough noise to highlight my serious concerns about Mr Malone’s behaviour.

“I have seen the evidence for myself and I continue to believe he was guilty of racism and antisemitism.”

Labour bosses are under growing pressure to take action after it emerged that individuals linked to his campaign have been involved in sharing material which is allegedly anti -Semitic or racist online.

Mr McKenzie said: “I have been approached by many executive group members telling me I did the right thing.

“I have received strong support. Many members have told me they are horrified at the content of the footage that has emerged

“I am also horrified at Mr Malone’s comments on the footage which in my opinion is clearly anti-Semitic.

“The Labour group needs to get its own house in order and ensure they vet candidates appropriately.

“Labour was always up against it in the fight for the Dundee West seat – but to have a candidate who is at the centre of a row of this nature doesn’t help.

“It makes it very hard for any future Labour candidate to fight a seat in Dundee.

“I have already spoken with lifelong Labour members in Dundee who have told me that they will be forced to not cast a vote in the election because of this row.

“They feel they can’t vote for Mr Malone because of the allegations but they are also not prepared to vote for a candidate from a different party because they are Labour voters.

“This revelation about Mr Malone and the fall out are potentially very harmful to the Labour party in Dundee, especially at this time.”

Scottish Labour has been approached for comment.