Kyle McClean hoping for breakthrough season at McDiarmid Park

Kyle McClean is hoping to make a big impact at St Johnstone in the coming season.

The Northern Ireland U/21 international, who has in the past been invited by manager Michael O’Neill to join the full national squad for training, recently penned a fresh one-year contract with the McDiarmid Park side.

McClean, who signed for Saints after being released by Nottingham Forest, spent the second half of last season on loan at Danske Bank Premiership champions Linfield where he won a league winners medal.

He said: “I recently signed my new deal at Saints and I am happy to have done so.

“My loan spell with Linfield was brilliant and I can’t thank them enough.

“My goal now is to go on and play in St Johnstone’s first team in the coming season.”

A product of Greenisland FC, McClean started his Irish League career with Crusaders before spending two years as a trainee with Nottingham Forest.

Following his release by Forest, the Belfast-born player was snapped up by St Johnstone boss Tommy Wright in the summer of 2017.

McClean, who has also represented his country at U/16, U/17 and U/19 level, made two first-team appearances for Saints last term before being loaned out to David Healy’s Linfield.

He found the net once during his 10 outings for the Blues, when he hit an injury-time winner in a 3-2 victory over Coleraine at Windsor Park in February.

He will be back at Windsor Park on July 6 when Saints face Linfield in a friendly (2pm).

Prior to that, Saints meet Glentoran in a friendly on July 3 (7.30pm) with that game also in Belfast.