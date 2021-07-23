Lifestyle Kyle Falconer to play intimate gig at Dundee record shop By Rebecca Baird July 23, 2021, 3:00 pm Kyle Falconer will play a run of shows to release his new album, No Love Songs For Laura. Dundee musician and The View frontman Kyle Falconer is gearing up for an intimate set at the city’s Assai Records next Sunday to promote his new solo album, No Love Songs For Laura. The short acoustic set and CD signing session at the Union Street store on August 1 is part of a tour of music shops up and down Scotland, with dates in Edinburgh and Stirling also on the bill. Register You have reached your limit of free articles, please register for a free account or log in to continue Email address Create a password Create your account or Register with Facebook Register with Google Complete Registration Already registered? Click here to login Login You have reached your limit of free articles, please register for a free account or log in to continue Email address Password Login or Sign in with Facebook Sign in with Google A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox. Don't have an account? Click here to register Forgotten your password? Click here to reset it Reset your password Email address Reset A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox. Remembered your password? Click here to login Don't have an account? Click here to register Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Telegraph Subscribe