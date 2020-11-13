Kyle Falconer tackles 300km in 30 days to raise money for cancer charity Maggie’s

A famous Dundee singer has swapped the mic for a pair of running shoes to raise money for a cause dear to his heart.

Kyle Falconer, frontman with The View, will run 300km in 30 days for Maggie’s after being inspired by a pal’s charity challenge and his own father’s battle with cancer.

He intends to run 10k a day, every day until December 8 after friends launched a local campaign, Rock Peru for Maggie’s, which will see them trek to Machu Picchu in Peru next August.

Despite being unable to join the trek, Kyle still wanted to show support after the loss of his father, when he was aged just 16.

The father-of-two said: “One of my sister’s best friends is involved in the group that are trekking Machu Picchu next year and I just thought it was a really great cause.

“I also decided to do the challenge as it was something to keep focused on as well during everything that is going on just now.

© Supplied by Kyle Falconer

“The View and I have done a lot of charity work in the past but I haven’t really done anything that was just from me and didn’t involve management or PR. It felt like the right time especially as the cause was so close to my heart.

“I remember when I was in high school and my dad was ill, I decided to hold a fundraising concert at school playing with my band at the time – I think it was called Kyle and the Casuals – to try and raise enough money to take him to Paris.

“We raised enough money but he died before we got the chance to take him and although he didn’t receive support through Maggie’s, everyone I have spoken to has said how great they are.”

Despite 10k every day seeming like a hard slog for many of us, Kyle said he has been enjoying the runs, and says more people should get out and do it.

“I used to do running most days anyway and was preparing for a marathon with my friend before it was cancelled, so it’s not pushing the boat out too much,” he added.

“A lot of people have been thinking it is a lot of distance to cover but I think it is great and more people should get out and push themselves to do it.

“I will be out, come rain or shine, to complete the challenge.”

You can support Kyle and the Rock Peru for Maggie’s campaign by donating here.