Kyle Falconer and Eddi Reader among acts set to perform at Dundee’s Hogmanay celebrations

View frontman Kyle Falconer is to headline Dundee’s Hogmanay celebrations in City Square.

Eighties pop stars Squeeze will take to the stage on December 30, while Gaelic rock band Gleadhreich will get the party started on Hogmanay followed by local band Sinderins.

Eddi Reader will then perform before being followed by Kyle Falconer.

Both events are part of the “It’s Happening Event” being organised by Dundee businessman John Gibson.

Tickets will go on sale at 10am on Friday.

The last Hogmanay party held in Dundee was in 2000 and calls for a public street party have grown louder since the opening of the V&A.