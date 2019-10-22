Kurdish living in Dundee anxiously await news of friends and family back in Syria

Eyes fixed to a small TV in the living room of her Dundee flat, Fansa watches the latest news from Syria with intent.

For the Kurdish woman the scenes of devastation in the country carry more weight than they might for others watching the news in Dundee.

Fansa, together with her children Medya, 30, and Sozdar, 34, came to Dundee from Syria at the peak of its civil war.

The family hail from Qamishli – a flashpoint in the ongoing Turkish offensive in the north-east of the country, and still have aunts, uncles and school-age cousins there – along with a brother.

Each night there is a real fear that the next person they see being lifted from the rubble on the news will be one they know.

“The situation is getting worse,” says Medya.

“There have been days we can’t contact our family because they have been displaced.

“It is so difficult because you can’t do anything, because you can’t be beside them.

“When we have been able to speak to them they say they are sleeping outside. They are too scared to sleep inside in case they are bombed and the roof collapses and traps them.”

© DC Thomson

The three were among 20,000 Syrians given refuge in the UK after the civil war prompted a mass refugee crisis.

Their story, told over cups of traditional Kurdish coffee, is hard to listen to – but tells of a nightmare experienced thousands of times over by Syrians whose lives have been upended by war.

Medya and Sozdar moved to Damascus to study at the university, staying to graduate even as bombs rained down.

With degrees under their belts they returned home to Qamishli – but had to leave because of the threat posed by the so-called Islamic State.

The family crossed illegally into Egypt to escape the fighting and, as effective “citizens of nowhere”, were taken under the wing of the UN and offered a home in the UK.

Despite being in Dundee for two and a half years, the latest offensive in the north-east region has given the family pause for thought.

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan says the aim of Operation Peace Spring is to create a Turkish-Syrian “buffer zone” in which to house civil war refugees.

He also wants to expel the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) – the primarily Kurdish alliance in the region – because of its links to the Kurdistan Workers Party, considered a terrorist organisation by Turkey.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

But the move has been internationally condemned as the SDF are considered a US ally for their efforts in fighting IS.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says 300,000 people have been displaced and 79 civilians killed since the military action began on October 9.

“The Turkish want to finish the Kurdish. Children are being killed,” Sozdar says bitterly.

“Turkey keeps saying we are terrorists. But we have family there and we are just normal people.

“Imagine someone just coming up to you and calling you terrorists.

“Kurdish people are very good-hearted. We feel love around us. But Erdogan wants to finish us.”

Dundee is “peaceful”, Medya says – but the news serves as a painful reminder of the life they had to hastily abandon.

“We had no idea of what to expect in the UK other than what we had seen in movies – but life here is quiet and safe,” Medya says.

“People are so friendly and smile at you even if you don’t know them. I wish my brother could join us.

“But my mum says when she falls asleep she is in Syria. Of course, more than anything, we want to go home.”