KT Tunstall goes back to her Fife roots to support music venues

Music fans will be delighted at the prospect of seeing local girl-done-good KT Tunstall at P.J. Molloys in Dunfermline this October.

Put away your purses though, the gig is already sold out. Tickets are reserved for those who supported the Music Venue Trust through last year’s #SaveOurVenues campaign, Passport: Back to Our Roots.

Launched last August, Passport: Back to Our Roots is a series of one-off intimate gigs by the UK’s biggest artists, who have offered their time to support independent grassroots venues.

For a minimum donation to the campaign, which was only £5, music fans were entered into a prize draw to win entry to the show of their choice for themselves and a guest, to be held on dates to be confirmed when no social distancing was required.

Grassroots venues are essential

With bands like Elbow playing a small club in Manchester, KT’s gig will be at an old stomping ground of hers on October 21. She says it’s vital that small venues exist to give all musicians a start.

“It was a massive challenge for me getting booked in music venues when I was trying to get somewhere, so a venue like P.J. Molloys is essential for aspiring musicians making their way up.”

KT adds that the spotlight needs to be shone on small venues, who do that first, important work of giving musicians a place to show what they can do.

“It has been so meaningful over this last mad year to see such support and love for our grassroots music venues. Music lovers and musicians have come together to help protect the future of these small but mighty venues, many of which exist as labours of love, kept alive by blood, sweat, tears and a deep passion for music.”

The campaign has raised almost £140,000 to safeguard the futures of grassroots music venues struggling to survive the COVID-19 crisis. Apart from the prize draw for gigs, there have been songs recorded by the likes of Rehab Sprout, featuring Dundee’s Gary Clark and members of Prefab Sprout.

Calum Miller at P.J. Molloys is as keen as any venue owner to get doors open again, but the Passport gigs were only ever going to happen when there would be no social distancing.

“We are absolutely delighted that PJ Molloys is involved in the Back to our Roots gig series. To have an artist like KT Tunstall to choose PJ’s is an honour, it is sure to be a night to remember.”

The Music Venue Trust is now looking to the next stage of the campaign, called #ReviveLive campaign. This show how it does pay to support grassroots venues.