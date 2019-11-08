COMPETITION: Win a K Ring pre-loaded with £250 to spend!

Make contactless payments up to £30 with the tap of your hand with this K Ring worth £99.99.

Accepted at more than 40 million locations worldwide, there is no charging required and no pairing with your phone.

The K Ring has a scratch-resistant exterior, hypoallergenic interior, is waterproof and available in a range of sizes and colours.

It also comes with a secure turn K Ring on/off feature.

FEATURES:

• Pay with the tap of a hand

• No Monthly Fee

• No Transaction or Transfer Fees

• No charging required

• No pairing with your phone

• Secure: turn K Ring on/off

• Scratch-resistant exterior

• Hypoallergenic inerior

• Waterproof

• Available in sizes M to Z3

• Wide range of colours

• Make contactless payments up to £30*

• Accepted at over 40m locations worldwide

• Accepted on Tfl and many UK bus routes

• Load via Mastercard & Visa (debit/credit)

• Load by bank transfer

• Auto top-up facility

• Link multiple K Rings to the same account

• Authorised by the FCA

TO ENTER:

Simply fill in your details below!

Good Luck!

TERMS AND CONDITIONS

Entry to this competition is by registering online only.

A random draw will be held to determine the successful entrants.

The prize is as stated. Winner will be contacted after the closing date, 12pm, Monday November 12, 2019.

Employees of DC Thomson Ltd and immediate families are not eligible to enter.

The editor’s decision is final.

*K Ring POS transactions are subject to a maximum amount in line with local contactless limits, therefore this figure may be lower in some countries. For transactions over a certain amount outside UK, you may be asked to enter a PIN.

Mastercard is a registered trademark, and the circles design is a trademark of Mastercard International Incorporated. The K Wearables Prepaid Mastercard is issued by PSI-Pay Ltd pursuant to a license by Mastercard International Incorparated. PSI-Pay Ltd is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority of the United Kingdom under the Elecronic Money Regulations 2011 (register reference 900011) for the issuing of electronic money.

Full competition terms and conditions at www.eveningtelegraph.co.uk/competition-terms