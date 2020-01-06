Kobee restaurant ready to re-open following brief closure

Kobee Restaurant is poised to re-open following a brief closure just before Christmas.

The popular Waterfront eatery shut its doors in mid-December without explanation, but it has now been announced online that the restaurant will open again on January 8.

A post on Facebook by owner Steve Chow announced Kobee was re-opening with a Happy New Year message and a logo saying: “Year of the Rat.”

Within the post on Facebook, Mr Chow also confirmed previously purchased vouchers would now be available to use.

The restaurant was operating as a steakhouse and pan asian grill, but when the shutters came down there was no explanation for the sudden move, apart from a hand written note attached to the front door saying: “Due to our kitchen fan broken down, restaurant is closed, sorry.’”

Mr Chow was approached at the time, but declined to comment on the closure which had reportedly impacted on customers’ Christmas bookings last month.

The owner would only say there would be “amazing news” coming soon.

Adding to the mystery, another hand written sign appeared on the front door which says: “Due to management buyout we will be re-opened in mid-January.”

The Dock Street dining establishment was bought over by Mr Chow around three years ago.

He had reportedly initially planned to rebrand as The Grill and offer Mediterranean-style cuisine but ultimately decided against it.

The re-opening of Kobee is not the only positive news for the restaurant scene in the city as it joins a couple of new eating places which have launched in recent weeks.

The Brothy in Whitehall Street and Crust Etc at the Nethergate have both opened since Christmas at the popular locations in the city.