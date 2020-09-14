Knives and distress flares stolen from Arbroath fishing boat, as vandals cause £5,000 of damage

Police are appealing for information about a high-value vandalism to, and theft from, a catamaran fishing vessel on Arbroath beach.

The incident took place next to the lifeboat slipway, sometime between 2pm and 5pm on Friday September 11.

The boat was beached to allow the owner to conduct repairs. When he returned to his boat later in the afternoon, it had been damaged externally and internally, with computer equipment and engine controls deliberately extensively damaged.

© Brian Wallace

These will cost over £5,000 to replace and repair, police said.

Items stolen include various tools and knives, along with two distress flares. These in particular are specialised pieces of equipment and can be very dangerous to those not trained in their use.

If you have any information that could assist the investigation, call 101 or speak with any police officer.

Also, information can be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.