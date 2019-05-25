Knife-wielding thug jailed for cutting Dundee shop worker during raid

A knife-wielding thug cut a shop worker before making off with a MacBook and tobacco.

Kevin Drapajlo was jailed for almost four years after bursting into the Drinksmart store on Strathmartine Road and brandishing a knife at Alona Liekiene.

As the terrified shop assistant held her hands up to protect her face, Drapajlo cut her finger with an orange-coloured blade.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard previously that Miss Liekiene had started work at around midday on January 9 and saw a drugged-up Drapajlo enter the store at 3.30pm.

He tried to buy tobacco with a contactless debit card but this was declined. Drapajlo left the shop but returned 10 minutes later, running inside clutching a blade before shouting: “Where’s the money. Give me the money.”

Drapajlo, 33, took hold of the MacBook laptop with Miss Liekiene managing to make her way to the shop floor and towards the door.

She fled to the Tech Repairs store next door, shouting: “Help, help somebody is trying to rob the shop. He has a knife.”

The shop owner and Miss Liekiene watched Drapajlo stuff tobacco packets into his pockets. Despite their best efforts to hold the front door and keep him inside, Drapajlo made off.

Drapajlo, a prisoner at Perth, pleaded guilty to striking Miss Liekiene on a finger with a knife and stealing cigarettes, tobacco, a MacBook laptop and charger on January 9.

Solicitor Anne Duffy said: “He asked me to pass on his apologies. He accepts his behaviour in the shop was extremely scary. He is appalled by his behaviour and he could not watch the CCTV footage.”

Jailing Drapajlo for 46 months, Sheriff Lorna Drummond said: “This must have been a horrifying experience for that shop worker. You injured her, you robbed her, it has had a lasting impact on her.”