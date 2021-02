A knife-wielding thug chased four men down a street days after being released from prison.

Ben Kelbie, 21, launched the crazed attack in Arbroath after claiming one of the men had been filming him the previous day.

Kelbie had only been released from detention five days prior to the incident, Dundee Sheriff Court was told.

He is now facing a further stint behind bars after pleading guilty to chasing the men on June 6 2020.