Evening Telegraph journalist James Masson recalls very well the night Aggie made her feelings known to Rangers manager Graeme Souness after a meeting between Saints and Rangers ended 1-1 at McDiarmid Park.

St Johnstone have announced that former employee Agnes Moffat, affectionately known as Aggie, passed away yesterday.

Aggie hit the headlines when it was revealed she and Souness had words after the former Scotland captain allegedly threw one of her tea jugs against the away dressing-room wall.

Souness later cited the incident as the catalyst for his decision to quit his job at Rangers and leave Scottish football.

Aggie picked up the pieces of the shattered crockery and was taking them to show Saints’ chief executive when she met Souness and Walter Smith, then the Rangers’ assistant manager, in the McDiarmid Park foyer.

She claimed: “I heard Walter Smith saying, ‘She’s got that jug’.

“I gave it to the Saints managing director and as far as I was concerned, that was it.

“I turned away and then I banged into him – Souness.

“I would have just walked on had he not put his hand in his pocket and asked how much was the jug.

“Well, I saw red then. That was it. Things then became a bit heated.”

The incident made national headlines the next day.

James said: “I was covering the game for the Tele and recall seeing then Rangers security officer Alistair Hood being summoned to see the mess in the away dressing-room.

“Then news broke of the Souness bust-up with Aggie.

“Bit by bit I managed to piece together the events of the incident.

“I knew Aggie well and knew she wouldn’t stand any nonsense from anyone, Graeme Souness included.

“She was a principled woman who worked hard and stood her ground.

“Aggie also had a heart of gold and was known to many folk in football, managers, players, journalists and fan.

“She took many young Saints players under her wings and was a second mother to them.

“Aggie is fondly remembered – and always will be.”

ORIGINAL STORY

A tea lady who became a football legend after confronting Graeme Souness over a smashed kettle has died.

Agnes Moffat, affectionately known as Aggie, passed away yesterday her former employer St Johnstone have announced.

A statement from the Perth side today said that the term ‘tea lady’ “didn’t do Aggie justice”.

It read: “Aggie carried out work over many years at both Muirton Park and McDiarmid Park where laundry duties and preparing lunches (including her legendary home-made soup) for the players formed the bulk of her busy days.

“Aggie briefly came to national prominence after a well-publicised fall out with the then-Rangers manager Graeme Souness but she was very much a private person with her husband and family the most important things in her life.

“We are certain that a great many former players will be sad to hear of her passing and we offer our thoughts and condolences to her family at this sad time.”

Aggie, originally from Ballingry in Fife, famously hit the headlines in 1991 after she took umbrage with then-Rangers boss Souness over the state of the away dressing room.

After the game ended 1-1, the former Scotland international was livid with his side and took out his frustrations on a kettle.

It was that confrontation that led to the now-Sky Sports pundit to leave the Ibrox side.

On the confrontation, Aggie said years later: “That row grew arms and legs. It’s all water under the bridge now – but I still wouldn’t speak to the man.”

She retired from her work at McDiarmid Park in 2007.