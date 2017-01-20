A kleptomaniac has been locked up for 16 months for a spree of thefts across Tayside.

James Donaldson amassed a bizarre £3,000 haul during raids on properties in Perthshire and Dundee.

The 51-year-old made off with, among other things, hockey sticks, a tub of grease and referee cards.

Donaldson appeared at Perth Sheriff Court, having previously admitted break-ins at homes on Glamis Road and Windsor Street, Dundee, and at Bridge of Cally.

The court heard he had been formally diagnosed as a kleptomaniac.

Sheriff William Wood told Robertson: “This was a course of conduct which involved breaking into a number of properties and stealing from them.

“Although there’s a suggestion that these were impulsive break-ins, it appears to me that you targeted these properties.

“In all circumstances, it seems that only a custodial sentence would be appropriate for this kind of conduct.”

Donaldson, of Quarry Road, Muirhead, was jailed for 16 months.

Defence agent Anika Jethwa said her client was sorry for his actions.

“He appreciates the significant upset this type of behaviour has on the victims,” she said. “He is very remorseful.”

She said he had moved to Muirhead 17 years ago to be near his mother.