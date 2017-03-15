Scientists at Dundee University have reported a breakthrough in targeting the causes of many of the world’s diseases.

The researchers believe they have figured out a way to destroy proteins which can cause cancer and Huntingdon’s disease using a “kiss of death”.

The proteins were previously thought to be “undruggable” but tests on similar proteins show it may be possible to bind them to neutralising agents to start degradation, thereby removing them.

The study, which used a small molecule approach, was led by Professor Alessio Ciulli at the university’s school of life sciences.

He said: “Research in our lab found it’s not enough for this neutralising protein to sit close to the bad protein, it has to make direct contact with it, to ‘kiss’ it.”

“We call this a ‘kiss of death’, as it is the key to ensure the degradation of the bad protein.

“We now understand better how to turn inhibitors into degraders. “