Kirriemuir’s Scott McKenna looking forward to Belgium clash tonight

Scotland defender Scott McKenna is looking forward to testing himself against the world’s best tonight in Belgium.

And the Kirriemuir lad hopes the national team’s new style under Steve Clarke can pay dividends at the King Baudouin Stadium.

The former Kilmarnock boss got his international career as a manager off to a winning start with the 2-1 success over Cyprus at Hampden on Saturday.

And McKenna says the work put in during training under the new gaffer showed.

He said: “I think the way Steve Clarke operated for Kilmarnock impressed us all and I’m even more impressed after working with him.

“Every single player knew exactly what was needed from every position within three sessions so the instruction was very clear to us and I think it showed on the pitch.

“It was a great win in the end for us. We made it a bit more nervy than we needed to with conceding the late equaliser but we showed a real togetherness and spirit to score a massive goal.”

And that goal will give the Scots belief heading to top-seed Belgium tonight.

“The manager has been working with us over the last couple of days with our shape and the way he wants us to play,” McKenna said.

“We’d expect Belgium to dominate the ball, being the No 1 team in the world right now, but the manager is all about staying in a shape and controlling where they have possession.

“If we can do that and be hard to break down we’ll make things difficult for them. Hopefully, we can get a result.”

He added: “You look forward to testing yourself against the best in the world and if I play tonight I’ll learn a lot as a player.”