Kirriemuir won’t be ‘defined by murder’ of tragic Steven Donaldson

Community leadershave rallied round in the aftermath of the Kirriemuir’s darkest hour, saying the tragic death of Steven Donaldson will not “define” the town.

Arbroath oil worker Steven Donaldson was killed in June last year after Tasmin Glass, Steven Dickie and Callum Davidson lured him to Peter Pan playpark in the town.

Speaking following Bon Fest, which took place in Kirrie over the weekend, SNP Councillor Julie Bell said the town’s community spirit will help heal the terrible wounds reaped on the town

She said: “It has been a terrible tragedy – but it doesn’t define Kirriemuir.

“Kirrie has a great community spirit and the timing of BonFest has been really good.

“I think the town needed a boost. The energy and the atmosphere was really positive and upbeat.

“So many people have been affected by this tragedy.

“It has been awful but this provided a turning point for the town and will allow the healing process to start.

“We need to work together to move on from this. My thoughts are with the family.”

Detective Chief Inspector Andrew Patrick, senior investigating officer of Mr Donaldson’s murder, said: “We are pleased with the guilty verdicts.

“First and foremost our thoughts are with the family and friends of Steven Donaldson, who was the innocent victim of this brutal murder.

“They have shown great bravery and dignity throughout their terrible ordeal.

“I would also like to thank the community in Angus who have assisted us and shown patience while we carried out our investigation.”

Glass, 20, was found guilty of culpable homicide and Dickie and Davidson, both 24, were found guilty of his murder.

They will be sentenced on May 30.