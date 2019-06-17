Kirriemuir wheelchair athlete Murran Mackay is top of the Scots once again

Kirriemuir wheelchair athlete Murran Mackay has proved once again she is the top female Scot in the 10km distance.

Murran, who attends Webster’s High School, retained the Scottish title she won last year by again coming home first at the “Scottish” in Kilmarnock.

She crossed the finish line in 48 minutes 34 seconds, continuing a fine run of form which also saw her come home first in the Aberdeen 10km event in 52 minutes 55 seconds.

Murran also took part in the Vitality 10K in London, finishing eighth in 46 minutes seven seconds.

The 17-year-old travels to Perth to train at the George Duncan Arena and is delighted to have retained her Scottish championship.

“It was last Sunday that I won the national 10K again. That’s two years in a row and I’m happy with that,” she said.

Murran is no stranger to success and has been consistently putting in good performances and winning awards.

And it is not only distance events she is successful in.

Last year, she won a bronze medal in her 100m race at the UK School Games in Loughborough.

She again proved her finess over shorter distances at an event in Coventry, setting personal bests in winning 100 and 200 metre races.

Murran also set a personal best in the 800m, knocking 11 seconds off her previous best time.

The Kirrie teenager has wasted no time in getting back into training following her latest “Scottish” success.

She has been working out at the track in Perth along with other disabled athletes, her triumphs being an inspiration to all of those around her.