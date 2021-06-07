Kirriemuir tops Scotland’s Covid-19 infection rate as cases soar

Kirriemuir has the highest Covid-19 infection rates in Scotland, as an outbreak sees cases continue to soar.

The new figures come as many residents self-isolate and a mobile testing unit has been stationed in the town.

Pubs were forced to close after staff tested positive and there have been cases in local schools.

There have been 83 cases confirmed in the last week and Kirriemuir has become the most infected neighbourhood in Scotland, based on positivity rates.

Kirriemuir town has 1,039 cases per 100,000, giving it the highest rate of cases in Scotland.

Kirriemuir Landward has 741 positive cases per 100,000 people, making it the third highest in Scotland.

The figures come as many people in the Angus town await the results of tests taken at a mobile unit at the weekend.

Pubs remain closed

Some staff and pupils from Webster’s High School are isolating after it was revealed that two senior pupils tested positive last week.

Cases have also been confirmed at Southmuir and Northmuir primary schools.

Three Kirrie pubs also closed their doors and the clubhouse at Kirriemuir Golf Club was also closed after a staff member tested positive.

One of the pubs, The Attic Club, is to remain closed for 10 days for a deep clean after two members of staff tested positive.

A second pub, The Thrums also closed while staff were tested while The Airlie Arms shut their doors on Friday, before reopening after negative tests.

Parents urged to look out for symptoms

Angus Council officials are asking school staff and parents to be on the lookout for anyone displaying any Covid-19 symptoms.

The town’s secondary and two primary schools remain open, however high numbers of staff and pupils are self isolating.

A spokeswoman for Angus Council said: “There have been a number of positive Covid-19 cases identified recently in the town.

“As a result, some groups of pupils and staff members in Webster’s High School, Southmuir and Northmuir primary schools are self-isolating.

“We are also aware that many people have been wisely taking advantage of the testing facility which has remained in Kirriemuir over the weekend. We are still awaiting their results.

“When we become aware of any cases in schools, we will isolate the affected classes and inform those who are directly affected.”

The spokeswoman said they are asking parents to make head teachers aware as soon as their child is identified as a confirmed case.

“We are asking parents to not send children who are unwell to school.”

‘Extremely concerning’

One local parent said: “The statistics are extremely concerning.

“I won’t be sending my child to nursery and I know other parents are choosing to keep their children away from school and nursery until this situation improves.”

Another resident said: “I’m really concerned at how this has come about in Kirrie.

“My fears are that someone has been going out and about, around the pubs etc knowing they could have the virus and be infectious.

“For Kirrie to be the highest infected town in Scotland per head of population is alarming to say the least.

“It seems that there are some locals who may have been completely irresponsible.”

Testing drive

A mobile testing van stationed in Kirriemuir over the weekend will remain in the town for much of this week.

The drop-in community testing site for people who do not have symptoms will be in the town on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday.

Dr Ellie Hothersall, associate director of public health for NHS Tayside said: “Following discussions with Angus Council and a sharp rise in the number of new cases of Covid-19 in the town, we have deployed the testing van to Kirriemuir for two additional days this week.

“I would strongly encourage everyone to get tested even if you do not have any symptoms.

“Not everyone who has the virus will have symptoms, so people could be spreading the disease without knowing it. Around on in three people with Covid-19 have no symptoms but could potentially be passing the virus on to loved ones, friends and the wider community.”

How bad is it elsewhere?

Although Kirriemuir has the highest case rate at neighbourhood level, at a wider council level Angus has the fifth highest rate.

Clackmannanshire is the-worst hit in the country, followed by Dundee.

Dundee has a case positivity rate of 186 in 100,000 people over the last seven days.

Across Scotland, 641 positive cases were recorded in the past 24 hours, but no new deaths.

Anyone who is concerned and wishes to book a test is asked to visit www.nhsinform.scot/test-and-protect or call 0800 028 2816.