A new clothing bank for children is to be launched in Kirriemuir.

The town’s rotary club is launching the facility after rotarian Jim Grant heard about similar projects in Aberdeenshire and Fife.

Kirriemuir Rotary Club president Dave Hoskins said: “We were highly supportive of Jim, who was inspired to investigate if a clothing bank was needed in Kirrie.”

Discussions with Angus Council social work department, Kirriemuir health visitor team and others left Jim satisfied there was a local need.

The quest for clothing donations and financial support for the clothing bank is now under way.

Recipients of clothing packs will be identified via the caring agencies, health centre and education department.

Dawn Rennie of Angus Council said: “I look forward to working with Kirriemuir Rotary Club to support this valuable project.

“Their proposals will be of great benefit to our community on more than one front.”

Food Hub collection point

Mr Hoskins added: “Members of the community are invited to support the project by donating good quality and clean clothing which can be handed into the Kirrie Food Hub, towards the rear of the 3 Bellies Brae Bar at Bellies Brae from March 1.

“The Food Hub is open from 10am to 2pm Monday to Friday and the Rotary Club is delighted to have their support.

“If you prefer to offer financial support, donations can be made by emailing the clothing bank on kirriemuirclothingbank@gmail.com with contact details and one of our team will give you a call.

“The club will also gladly accept offers of help to sort clothes and make up packs in addition to the donations of clothes.”

To volunteer or support the project, email the above address or contact project lead Jim Grant on 01575 570859.