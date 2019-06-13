Kirriemuir residents’ disbelief that ‘evil’ killer Tasmin Glass is to appeal her conviction and sentence

Kirriemuir residents have reacted with disbelief that “evil” killer Tasmin Glass is to appeal her conviction and sentence for her role in the murder of her former boyfriend, Steven Donaldson.

Glass, 20, from Kirriemuir, was sentenced to 10 years in prison last month for culpable homicide.

A spokeswoman for the High Court in Edinburgh said the paperwork confirming “a notice of intention to appeal against conviction and sentence” had been lodged.

Steven Dickie and Callum Davidson, sentenced to a minimum of 23 and 24 years respectively for the murder of the Arbroath oilman, lodged papers to appeal their sentences on Monday.

Heather Kelly, treasurer of Kirriemuir Community Council, said everyone she had spoken to in the small Angus town was disgusted and upset at the news Glass was also to appeal.

She said: “Feelings are running high in Kirriemuir.

“The people of the town are ashamed of what happened here.

“Everyone here knows that she was the one who planned this terrible thing and lured Steven Donaldson to his death.

“She is cold and calculating.

“She may not have taken part in the actual killing, but she’s the one who got Steven to come to Kirriemuir that night.

“If she hadn’t done that, probably knowing what was going to take place, Steven would still be here today.”

Heather said people were already upset that Glass appeared to have “gotten off lightly”.

She said: “We don’t understand why she got such a light sentence compared to the boys.

“For her now to appeal against her conviction and sentence is just disgusting.”

A former work colleague of Glass said she found it hard to stomach that she was appealing.

“Everybody knows that Tasmin was the brains behind the killing of Steven Donaldson,” she said.

“What she did was pure evil and she is pure evil.

“She is a manipulative liar and the one responsible for luring that poor lad to Kirriemuir to his

horrific death.

“For her to appeal is so disrespectful to Steven Donaldson’s family.

“People in Kirriemuir have had enough of this.

“Many people are saying they actually hope that by appealing all three end up getting even longer sentences – it would be no less than they all deserve.”