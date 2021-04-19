Kirriemuir public art project planned to brighten up wee red town

Peter Pan and Bon Scott could join forces in an exciting Kirriemuir public art project to help the Angus town’s pandemic bounce back.

They are among the famous figures and features set to be included in the Signs of Change initiative across the wee red town.

The community-led project of public art, murals and painted doors aims to engage locals in brightening up Kirrie.

And it hopes to boost visitor numbers to aid the area’s recovery from Covid-19.

It will draw on the success of similar projects in Dundee, Aberdeen, Glasgow and internationally in the quest for a local spin-off from wider regeneration and tourism initiatives in Dundee and elsewhere in Angus.

Famous associations around J M Barrie and Peter Pan, Bon Scott and AC/DC, mountaineer Sir Hugh Munro, textiles and agriculture will all feature.

Local charity DD8 and a steering committee of residents, councillors, artists and business people is behind the idea.

They have begun to consult widely with the community council, businesses, schools, community and charity groups.

A number of potential sites have already been identified and discussions with owners and planning officials are underway.

Summer start

It is hoped the project’s first phase could commence as soon as this summer.

A walking tour of the artwork will be published to guide visitors around the town.

Graham Galloway, chairman of DD8 and the Signs of Change steering committee: “This really is an exciting project for the town.

“Feedback from presentations and consultations has been so positive.

“Small rural towns like Kirrie need to work hard to sustain their local businesses and this project could bring very meaningful additional tourism and economic benefits.

“There are huge numbers of visitors now coming to Dundee, the Angus Glens and over in Fife.

“We aim to give them some great reasons to make the additional short hop to see some iconic artwork, learn more about our rich history and people and hang around to experience our great local products and businesses.

“I can promise some iconic, “must see” artwork for fans of Peter Pan and J M Barrie and, of course, Bon Scott and AC/DC .

“But also some beautiful images of our wonderful countryside and nature and exciting abstract works by local artists”.

Local artist Maureen Crosbie added: “I’m really excited to be involved in this project, working alongside Fit Like Art and the other steering committee members, to bring something truly special to Kirriemuir.

“The talent of some of the local and wider Scottish artists we hope to use for the murals is amazing, really inspirational.”

Mosaic

Maureen’s previous Kirrie public art projects have included leading the creation of a spectacular eight-metre long mosaic on a gable in the town’s Cumberland Close.

It was created in 2018 to mark the culmination of the multi-million pound Kirrie Conservation Area Regeneration Scheme (CARS).

The Angus Council and Historic Environment Scotland partnership project saw 50 local buildings improved with and included the award-winning housing conversion of the old Glengate Hall.