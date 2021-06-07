Peter Pan creator JM Barrie’s love of cricket has been captured in a new painting gifted to the pavilion the author donated to his home town of Kirriemuir.

The artwork by talented local painter Angela Hamper was due to be handed over as part of the 160th anniversary celebrations of Barrie’s birth in 2020.

Covid-19 put paid to the programme, as well as plans to mark the 90th anniversary of the opening of the pavilion, which is on Kirrie Hill.

Home to one of Scotland’s three camera obscuras, the pavilion was a reciprocal gift from the author and playwright for the awarding of the freedom of Kirriemuir on June 7 1930.

Now, 91 years on, Angela’s artwork has been donated to the Kirrie Regeneration Group, which saved the attraction from possible closure in 2015.

Volunteers stepped in after the withdrawal of National Trust for Scotland support.

They continue to run the camera and keep the pavilion open.

Well-known local artist Angela had wanted to create a piece for Kirriemuir for some time and came up with the idea of the painting depicting Barrie’s love of the sport.

She has been drawing and painting since she was a child and has taught art in England, Nassau and Scotland.

While in the Bahamas. she had a commission from the Nassau Amateur Operatic Society.

A member of Dundee Contemporary Arts Print Room, Angela has staged a number of exhibitions of her work in Scotland.

Venues have included Edinburgh Corn Exchange, Edinburgh Drawing School, Forfar’s Meffan Museum & Art Gallery and Hallgreen Castle in Inverbervie.

She draws inspiration from the natural world and Scotland’s coasts, primarily painting oil on canvas landscapes and seascapes complemented with etchings.

Irena Krasinska-Lobban, of KRG, said: “It’s a lovely painting and will hang with pride in the pavilion.

“At the moment we are just doing takeaway teas, coffees and refreshments, but hopefully it won’t be too long before we can open the café to visitors.”

The Allahakbarries

Barrie’s love of cricket began as a boy when he watched matches on the Hill with his pals.

He and his friends created homemade bats and used the railings of Kirrie’s cemetery gates as wickets.

The author, appointed a baronet in 1913, went on to form his own team of enthusiastic players, calling the side the Allahakbarries.

Its ranks featured several notable literary figures, including Arthur Conan Doyle, AA Milne, PG Wodehouse and Jerome K Jerome.

The team played for the love of the game and fun, rather than winning.

Barrie also wrote two small books about the team, recalling the happy memories of days on the Hill.

The pavilion opening on June 7 1930 followed a Town Hall ceremony granting him the freedom of Kirrie.

Thousands of people enjoyed Barrie’s entertaining speech from the pavilion steps.

The Allahakbarries then took on a West of Scotland team, comfortably winning the match.

The building’s place in Scotland’s sporting heritage was celebrated with its inclusion in a 2014 book.