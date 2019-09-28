Kirriemuir paranormal investigator Isaac quits after Alzheimer’s diagnosis

A paranormal investigator has called time on his ghost-hunting career due to ill health.

Isaac Stewart, who founded Kirriemuir Paranormal Investigators (KPI) in 2012, was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s six months ago.

Having suffered a number of health scares in recent years, Isaac said his memory has been getting progressively worse and he wanted to retire before his condition deteriorates further.

The 60-year-old thanked his followers and previous clients for “one of the best experiences I’ve had”.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

He said: “I just keep forgetting things. It’s getting worse than I thought it was going to be. It’s changed my mindset.

“It’s because I had two heart attacks and five strokes. It slows the blood to my brain and because that’s happening, the brain cells are slowly dying.

“I had my first stroke about six years ago and I’ve had one roughly every year since.

“The first two were the worst. I had my first heart attack three years ago and the other was about a year ago.”

The Tele reported in December how Isaac suffered a heart attack while walking his dogs in Caddam Wood near his home in Kirriemuir, sparking a large emergency response.

But he recovered and continued his investigations – “cleansing” homes of evil energy and helping restless spirits to move on.

In June this year he even took the Evening Telegraph along to a home in Coldside, which was apparently haunted by a “dark, looming man” and the ghost of a teenage boy.

Describing about how he became a paranormal investigator Isaac said: “I’ve always seen spirits and ghosts since I was a kid. I’ve had lots of cases in Dundee.”

Isaac said he had enjoyed helping people over the years and seeing their happiness after a successful cleansing.

“Some of the people still keep in contact with me. It makes me feel good because I can help them. I’m glad I’ve done it, it’s one of the best experiences I’ve had.”

© Supplied

Although KPI will no longer be operating, Isaac’s sister and fellow paranormal investigator Anne Robertson is continuing to run the Forfar Paranormal Society, for those seeking help and advice on all matters supernatural.