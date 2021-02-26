Kirriemuir man accused of raping five women

A man has appeared in court accused of raping five different women over a seven-year period.

Logan Doig, 21, allegedly attacked the women at addresses in Dundee, Kirriemuir and Forfar as well as at a university in Edinburgh and in a hotel in Cyprus between March 2013 and November 2020.

It is alleged that he carried out his first attack when he was 14 years old.

Doig, of Knowehead, Kirriemuir, made no plea in connection with the 17 charges he faces at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Court papers allege that Doig raped the first woman at addresses in Kirriemuir and Forfar, as well as at a hotel in Paphos, Cyprus, on various occasions between March 1 2013 and October 31 2016.

On various occasions between March 1 2015 and October 31 2016, Doig allegedly performed a sex act on the woman without her consent at the same addresses in Kirriemuir and Forfar.

Doig allegedly shouted at the woman, threatened her with violence, punched walls, told her what she could wear and repeatedly messaged her during the same time period.

He allegedly exposed himself to the woman during a video call between October 1 and October 31 2016.

A second woman was allegedly raped by Doig on various occasions between August 11 2017 and August 30 2018 at an address in Kirriemuir.

During the same period, Doig allegedly performed a sex act on the woman while she slept and induced her to touch him indecently.

It is alleged that he shouted and swore at the woman, called her derogatory names and struck her on the face during that timeframe.

On September 8 2018, Doig allegedly raped a third woman at an address in Dundee.

He allegedly engaged in sexual activity in the presence of a fourth woman by exposing himself and performing a sex act without her consent at an address in Kirriemuir between December 1 2018 and September 1 2020.

Prosecutors allege Doig raped and sexually assaulted the woman between those years.

Doig allegedly raped the same woman on October 15 2019 at a hotel in Dundee.

It is further alleged that the woman had her neck grabbed and her hair pulled by Doig at a university in Edinburgh on October 21 2020.

Between October 1 and October 31 2020 at the same university, Doig allegedly exposed himself and performed a sex act in the presence of a fifth woman.

He is accused of sexually assaulting her by pulling her on the body, lying on top of her, kissing her and trying to remove her clothing over the same period.

Doig allegedly raped the woman on November 1 2020.

Defence solicitor Jim Caird made no plea on behalf of Doig, who appeared via video link from St Leonards police station in Edinburgh on Thursday.

Sheriff Keith O’Mahony continued the case for further examination and released Doig on bail.