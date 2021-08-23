Kirriemuir care worker drank alcohol on shift and called resident with dementia ‘a filthy b****’

A worker in a residential care home for vulnerable adults has been struck off for drinking alcohol on duty and calling a woman who had soiled herself “a f****** stinking b****”.

Helen Simpson was found to have breached fitness to practise rules, while employed by Abbey House Residential Care Home in Kirriemuir.

Among the allegations were that Simpson had verbally abused residents, some of whom have dementia, when they had bouts of incontinence.