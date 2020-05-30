Kirriemuir-born writer to do virtual reading of Peter Pan to raise funds for charity

Kirriemuir-born Robert Fraser will be reading the entirety of Peter Pan on Sunday to raise funds for charity.

The writer and musician, who now lives in Warrington, England, will bring the lovable characters to life during lockdown in a live stream.

Robert has set a target of £5,000 and will donate the cash to The Music Venue Trust which acts to protect, secure and improve grassroots music venues across the UK.

“I’m diving into Neverland on Sunday and reading the full book from start to finish in the hope that anyone joining me on this classic adventure will consider donating and helping me raise money for this crucial grassroots charity,” Robert said.

“Let’s help them help music venues across the country that are in danger of closing due to the crisis.

“This charity has already achieved a lot in their campaign and so far 140 venues have been saved from closure for the time being and taken off of the ‘critical’ list. There are hundreds more that need help and it shows what people can achieve from the ground up.

“The reason why I’ve chosen to read the swashbuckling tale of Peter Pan is because the author J.M. Barrie is from Kirriemuir and would you believe his birthplace is just down the road from my granny’s house?

“J.M. Barrie is buried in Kirriemuir also and is not far away from where my father who sadly died in October is now buried. To be honest, I haven’t thought much about Peter Pan since I was a kid when dad enthusiastically got me into the story and I think he’d be proud of me for choosing to read it.

“As I no longer live where I grew up, I feel choosing a local story is a wonderful idea and really quite special to me. As for my reading, I hope I do it justice.

“I’ll be getting right into the characters and whatever you’re doing through the day, I hope if you join me I put a smile on your face.

“We can’t go on our own adventures at the minute so I’ll bring the adventure to you. Especially for the bairns in the family, I hope I can create anywhere near the same wonder and excitement for them as dad created for me.”

The reading will be streamed live from 10am and can be viewed via this link.

For more information on the event, click here.

To donate, check out the gofundme page.