Kirrie gets together for annual BonFest celebrating AC/DC frontman

It might be a long way to the top (if you wanna rock and roll), but the Angus town of Kirriemuir showed it ain’t a bad place to be over the weekend as it welcomed AC/DC fans from around the world for its annual BonFest.

Thousands of revellers packed out the town centre and bars from Friday to Sunday as the community rallied together to celebrate the late AC/DC singer Bon Scott, who was born in Kirrie.

Highlights from the festival included an appearance by all-female Swiss AC/DC tribute band Back:N:Black, who recreated the Long Way To The Top video by travelling through the Wee Red Toon on the back of a lorry.