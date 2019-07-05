Kirkton residents ‘shocked’ as dozens of police officers descend on area in search of wanted man

Residents in Kirkton described their shock as dozens of police officers descended on the area in search of a wanted man.

Several police vehicles were spotted in the Helmsdale Avenue area shortly after 8pm last night before a man was traced and arrested.

One local who declined to be named said officers were in the area for a period of time as neighbours speculated what happened.

He added: “I just saw several police vans and cars arriving in the area all at the same time.

“Everyone was quite shocked at the number of vehicles that had attended.”

The incident comes just days after police had been deployed to a disturbance on Forres Avenue in the same scheme.

A spokesman for the force added: “Police Scotland attended in Helmsdale Avenue on Thursday evening to trace a man wanted on warrant. He was traced and arrested about 8:40pm.”