Kirkton man’s renewed appeal to trace missing dog feared stolen

A Kirkton man has renewed an appeal for information about his missing Jack Russell, which he fears was stolen two weeks ago.

John Gallazzi’s pup Douglas ran out of his front door on Kirkton Gardens on September 18 and went towards Strathmartine Road, dodging traffic.

She had also run away the day before, but was recovered.

However, there have been no confirmed sightings of two-year-old Douglas – who despite her name, is female – in the last two weeks and John fears he may never see her again.

He has been searching across Kirkton and Downfield, checking with local kennels and posting appeals on social media – but has not been able to track her down.

John believes that, as a two-year-old dog on heat, Douglas may have been too tempting for a rogue trafficker to resist picking up.

He said: “She was ready to breed so I worry that someone has maybe taken her for the purpose of breeding puppies. Even then, I just want her back.

“I’ve had offers of another Jack Russell puppy from a pal of mine who is a breeder, but it’s not the same.

“I just want my dog back.”

Douglas can be identified by her docked tail and a distinguishing black spot on her right-hand side, towards her hind legs.

Anyone with any information can contact John on 01382 817705 or the Tele on 01382 575350.