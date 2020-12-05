Kirkton Larder preparing to hand out hundreds of Christmas hampers

Kirkton Community Larder is preparing to hand out hundreds of Christmas hampers next week.

The Dundee-based food larder will be handing out boxes filled with food, toiletries and other essentials to pensioners living in sheltered housing and to families who might be struggling this festive season.

It is hoped this will help people get through the Christmas fortnight when Kirkton Community Centre, where the food larder is based, is closed.

Eddie Bains said: “We are doing 100 boxes for those in sheltered housing, 50 hampers for The Attic, 50 for St Mary’s Larder and then 50 through Kirkton Larder.

“The community centre will be closed for a couple of weeks at Christmas and we want to make sure folk have enough stuff.

“There will still be emergency food providers if anyone is really struggling, but hopefully they can get enough to manage with the hampers, fingers crossed.

“Sanctuary and Asda both gave us donations.

“We managed to raise £1,200 from the larder and then we got match funding from Asda and Sanctuary gave us £5,000.”

He added: “There is food everywhere at the moment.

“We already have 70 orders booked in to get delivered, and volunteers with Alexander’s Community Development will drop them off at their homes.

“In the pensioners hampers we have pasta and pasta sauce, tins of ham, chicken and spam, pickled onions, wee jars of jam and marmalade, tea, sugar, UHT milk, oatcakes, shortbread, sweeties, tins of soup and tins of beans.

“We will also give them a blanket, comfy socks and gloves, candles and toiletries like soap and sponges.

“For the family hampers there will be more food so they will get tins of soup and tins of beans, spaghetti, noodles and selection pieces.

“We have almost 400 selection pieces to hand out to children.

“We will also give the families washing detergent, washing up liquid, cooking oil and washing powder in a separate bag.

“It should be enough to do them a couple of weeks.

“Unfortunately, this year we have had to avoid giving out any fresh stuff.

“With the coronavirus restrictions we have to leave the hampers for 72 hours so we can’t do anything fresh.”