Kirkton Community Larder prepares for its grand opening

A new community larder for the people of Kirkton is set to open next week.

The foodbank-style service will get under way next Thursday as volunteers get to work on helping those in need in their communities.

One of the volunteers, Eddie Baines, 40, said they had seen similar ideas across the city and decided to try it out in Kirkton – and revealed it’s just the start of other exciting plans.

He said: “It’s part of a bigger plan to eventually get a community fridge in Strathmartine.

​“It is open to everyone, is not means tested and you don’t need to be referred.

“There is a membership fee just to enable it to be self-sustainable.

“We are hoping that it’s going to be enough for people to make soups and the staple meals.

“Hopefully, we will be starting to do little booklets of recipes to show them what they can make with the stuff.

“It’s exciting and also sad that we need these things, but we are looking forward to getting up and running. Hopefully, it will go from strength to strength.

“We just want everyone in the community to get involved.

“We are always looking for volunteers as well.”

The larder is working with Kirkton Local Management Group, Kirkton Community Partnership, Asda and Fareshare.

It will run every Thursday afternoon from 2-3.30pm in co-operation with Taught By Muhammad community cafe.

For the £2 membership fee, each person will receive one bag of groceries.

If anyone is looking to make donations, such as toiletries and tins of food, they can get in touch with the Kirkton Community Larder Facebook page.

Eddie added: “We welcome any donations.”

The group is also calling on kids in the community to help design a logo for the larder.

Youngsters have until 5pm on Wednesday to draw a design on A4 paper with their name, address and phone number on the back and hand it in to the community centre reception.

Organisers are looking for something simple which represents Kirkton. The winner will get a £20 prize and be invited to the launch the following day to receive it.

Kirkton councillor Stewart Hunter said: “I’m very supportive of what they are doing.

“It’s just unfortunate in this day and age we need the community to step up because families shouldn’t have to struggle.”