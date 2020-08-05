Kirkton Community Larder on the hunt for new premises to support hungry Dundee families

A community food project in Dundee is on the hunt for new premises to ensure it can continue to support families in need.

Kirkton Community Larder has been running in the city for almost a year, and during the coronavirus lockdown had been running out of The Attic on Beauly Avenue.

However as the lockdown has been eased, The Attic has reopened and started to run its kids groups once again, leaving the community larder with nowhere to work from.

Eddie Bains, from Kirkton Community Larder, says the whole team is desperate to get the food provision back up and running as quickly as possible.

He said: “The place we were in is a community building, but they are now allowed to reopen with the schools going back.

“We are in meetings with Dundee City Council just now to get us into somewhere like Kirkton Community Centre, but it is still shut at the moment.

“There is no space or buildings available in Kirkton apart from the community centre and although the council are trying to open it up as quickly as they can, it can take a long time because there are tests to do, health and safety to think about, and cleaning.

“We have had councillors on the phone too to try and get a space sorted and get things moving.

“But there is no food provision in Kirkton in the meantime, so we are desperate to get back up and running.

The group had set up a second community larder in St Mary’s, so for the time being are still able to put food together and do deliveries from there.

During the lockdown, dozens of families were helped with food parcels from Kirkton Community Larder and Eddie says there is still a need for a community service like this in the area.

He continued: “We ran for about six months prior to Covid-19 because we needed to tackle the food poverty issues in the area.

“Kirkton is an area of high deprivation and ‘in-work poverty’, and at the beginning of the lockdown we were supporting up to 90 families a week.

“Even on slow we weeks it only dropped to 50 families a week.

“So if anyone is still desperate for food, please email or message us and we will get a delivery sorted out quickly.

“It is not a case of anyone blocking us, everyone is working with us to try and get us in somewhere.”

A spokesman for Dundee City Council added: “We will continue to work with the Kirkton Community Larder to support them where possible.”

The larder can be contacted on 07500 020057.