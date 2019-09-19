Kirkton Community Larder looking for volunteers

A community food group is looking for volunteers.

Kirkton Community Larder organiser Eddie Baines posted an appeal on Facebook as he is no longer able to be present at the group, which runs on Thursday from 2pm to 3.30pm.

He said: “We are looking for a couple to help as I have my fourth year at uni and timetable is conflicting.

“I don’t want to move the Larder as the slot we have with the cafe from Taught by Mohammed is great.

“The two projects completely help each other.

“We have a small group of lovely ladies at present and help from the centre staff, supported by the management group but a few extra hands to cover appointments and illness is always needed.”

Anyone interested in volunteering can get in touch with the Kirkton Larder Community Group on Facebook.

The Kirkton Community Larder is open to everyone and is not means tested.