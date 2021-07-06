Kirkcaldy dad’s heartbreak as son loses late mum’s belongings in fire six weeks after her death

A teenager whose mum died just six weeks ago has lost sentimental belongings after a fire in their Kirkcaldy home.

Jude Dunsire, 16, lost his mother, Karen, to cancer less than two months ago and suffered a second tragedy on Tuesday when his flat was gutted by a fire, destroying all of his possessions.

The teen lived in the St Clair Street flat with his father, Bobby Dunsire, and neither of them were home when the fire broke out shortly after 8am.

Now a fundraiser has been launched to support the father and son.

Memories lost

Bobby, 44, said: “We’ve lost everything.

“We’ve lost everything six weeks after we lost her.

“It was Jude’s mum’s house. I took it on when she died.

“I don’t know what to do with myself.”

The two are now staying with Bobby’s mother as they try to figure out their next steps.

Both Bobby and Jude left the flat just minutes before the fire broke out.

Bobby got a call from a friend 20 minutes later saying he could see smoke and fire coming out of his back window.

“I didn’t believe it at first,” said Bobby.

“But he was convinced.”

Bobby ran back to the St Clair street flat and rescued the family dog, which was scratching the door trying to escape.

“We ran back out and the fire engine was there by this point,” Bobby added.

The neighbouring flats were evacuated following the fire and no injuries were reported.

Fundraising

Jordan Leslie, 21, set up a GoFundMe for the family, which has already raised more than £700.

He has known Bobby and Jude for more five years through his brother-in-law Eddy’s corner shop, where Jude is a paperboy.

Jordan said: “He came round to collect the papers then came running back shouting that his house was on fire.

“It was shocking.

“He phoned me later really upset about it, so I’ve set up this fundraiser to help them.

“They’ve lost a lot.”

Jordan hopes that the fundraiser will help to cushion the blow of losing the sentimental belongings in the fire.

“I just want to raise some money to help Bobby and Jude get back on their feet, as all Jude has left is the clothes he’s wearing,” Jordan said.

“We’ve got some good attention so far and shared it around lots of people and Facebook pages.”

Bobby says he is incredibly grateful for the support.

“The firemen were brilliant as well,” he added.

“They kept me in the loop with everything.

“I ended up going down to the corner shop and buying them drinks and snacks as a thank you.

“People making the effort like they did, it really makes the difference.”

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, said: “We were alerted to a fire with a property at a block of six flats near to St Clair Street at 7.53am on Tuesday July 6.

“Three appliances were sent, two from Kirkcaldy and one from Methil station.

“The fire originated from within one of the properties within the block of six flats.

“The fire was extinguished a short time later.

“There are no reported injuries from the incident.”