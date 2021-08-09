Kirkcaldy Strong: How walking around the Lang Toun has helped long Covid survivor Lisa back to health

Kirkcaldy Covid-19 survivor Lisa May Young turned to walking to help her recovery – and now she wants to inspire others to do the same.

Lisa, 43, caught the virus at the start of the year and admits she wouldn’t “wish Covid-19 on her worst enemy.”

It left her alone and isolated, unable to take a full breath and tired and lethargic for months afterwards.

But as she battled to get better, she made herself a promise she’d get fit again.

She began walking after her self-isolation ended which gave her back “everything.”

Lisa said: “The symptoms were like a bad cold except my lungs couldn’t take a full breath and I would fall asleep two hours after waking up.

“The stress and anxiety was all consuming.

“I was terrified. Truth be told, I wouldn’t wish Covid-19 on my worst enemy.”

Getting fit again

“Sitting at home, isolated, unwell and feeling sorry for myself, I promised myself I would take care of myself properly and get myself fit enough to take a full breath again.

“It was a cold, wet January day on the day my self-isolation ended, but I went out of the door and began walking.

“The biggest challenge was making myself leave the house. But I left my walking gear out the night before and started with a walk around the block.

“As days, weeks and months passed the circle around the block got larger. For the first few weeks, I was breathless and coughing. Long Covid meant I felt tired, lethargic and with no energy.

“But I kept going and started to enjoy the hour a day I spent walking around Kirkcaldy.

“I’d see the same folk everyday, enjoy the fresh air and brave the elements. Whatever the weather I walked. Looking after myself was far more important than getting wet.”

Kirkcaldy Strong

Now, along with her friend Jennie Leigh, Lisa has organised a charity walk called Kirkcaldy Strong to encourage the community to put on their walking boots.

She added: “Walking has helped me so much and now I want to help others in my own community and celebrate what is available in the town.”

The Kirkcaldy Strong Charity Walk will take place on 11 September from 12.30 pm at Gallatown Park.

Walkers will follow a route which will pass by many of the town’s charities and organisations to raise awareness of their work.

Participants will walk through Kirkcaldy Town Centre to Templehall, ending at Linton Lane for 2.30 pm.

Lisa said: “The route has been planned to showcase community groups and charities in the town who worked tirelessly through the pandemic.

“We hope those who are walking will choose one or more of them to support and fundraise for them.”

More information about the Kirkcaldy Strong walk can be found on Facebook.