Kirkcaldy school closed due to outbreak of Covid-19 cases

A Kirkcaldy school has closed due to an outbreak of Covid-19.

A small number of people linked with Sinclairtown Primary School have tested positive for the virus.

Parents were informed by text message on Wednesday morning that the school was shut pending further information from NHS Fife’s public health team.

On Sunday evening it emerged that pupils in three classes had been asked to stay at home to self-isolate due to a single case linked with the school.

As it confirmed there had been more cases, Fife Council gave assurance that there remained no evidence of transmission to pupils within the school and said the risk to pupils remained low.

Further update

A statement on Wednesday said: “All children attending Sinclairtown Primary School, Kirkcaldy, have been asked not to attend school today, Wednesday, September 23, following a small number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 with links to the school.

“Fife Council is working closely with NHS Fife’s public health team to manage this situation and a further update will be issued in due course.”

A statement is also expected shortly from NHS Fife.

Mum Tracy Kane learned of the closure around an hour before her two children were due to attend the school.

She said: “I hope we don’t have to isolate again due to the detrimental effect it has not only mentally on the kids, but also for everyone in the families involved.

“It’s a worry for the childcare and work aspect.”

The school is one of 10 in Fife where pupils have been sent home due to Covid-19 cases since the start of term.

Parents were directed for more information to questions and answers on the council’s website and local online support hub has been created to provide information on testing and updates on the pandemic.

On Sunday, NHS Fife said the first person known to have contracted the virus had mild symptoms and was isolating at home.

It also said there was no evidence at that stage of onward transmission within the school and that the risk to pupils and staff was low.

All pupils in classes P1A, P4 and some in P2 had been asked to stay off school and self isolate from Monday.