Kirkcaldy school closed amid rising number of Covid cases

A Kirkcaldy primary school linked with several cases of coronavirus has closed due to a shortage of staff.

Pathhead Primary School has had nine cases of Covid-19 linked with it in the last fortnight.

Several staff members are absent, some of them self-isolating and some being tested for the virus.

Parents were informed by text message on Monday morning as children were getting ready that the school was shut.

The school is the third in the region to have closed due to the pandemic. Sinclairtown Primary School, also in Kirkcaldy, closed for a fortnight before the October holiday, while Torryburn Primary School, in west Fife, reopened on Friday.

Meanwhile, nearby Kirkcaldy High School has told another 80 pupils and three staff to self-isolate due another person testing positive for Covid-19.

Dear Parents/Carers. Unfortunately we must report another positive case of COVID 19 at the school which means that 3 staff and around 80 pupils must now self isolate. Those directly affected have been emailed this evening. Details of the affected class groups attached. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/TfqVqptKis — Kirkcaldy High School (@KirkcaldyHigh) November 20, 2020

Fife Council confirmed that the Pathhead closure was the result of staff absence.

A message to parents from Jillian Mellis just before 8am said: “Due to unforeseen circumstances with insufficient staff numbers we are having to temporarily close the school and nursery today.”

It is not yet clear when the school will reopen.

Maria Lloyd, head of education and children’s services, said: “Unfortunately, Pathhead Primary has had to close today as we have a number of teachers who are isolating or waiting on the results of Covid-19 tests.

“Each school has its own contingency plans in place, including plans for remote learning, which are continually reviewed.

“Parents will be updated by the school on contingency plans and if circumstances change.”

Kirkcaldy High School has been linked with four cases of the virus in just over a week.

In his newsletter for parents rector Derek Allan said there had been an average of 40 coronavirus-related absences each day last week.

He paid tribute to staff “who have gone the extra mile throughout this crisis” and praised senior pupils for adhering the requirement for face coverings in class since Fife began tier three restrictions.

Last week it emerged that attendance at another Kirkcaldy secondary school, Viewforth High School, had been hit hard by the virus, with around half of its pupils being told to isolate and many more staying off.