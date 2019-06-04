Tuesday, June 4th 2019 Show Links
News / Local / Fife

Kirkcaldy roundabout blocked due to crash involving HGV

by Frances Rougvie
June 4, 2019, 9:19 am Updated: June 4, 2019, 10:13 am
A crash involving an HGV has caused delays on a Fife roundabout.

A tweet from Traffic Scotland has said that emergency services are blocking Redhouse Roundabout in Kirkcaldy.

They said: “Emergency services have blocked the roundabout meaning traffic is unable to get through at the moment – due to a RTC on the roundabout involving a HGV.”

It is understood that traffic has been queuing for up to three miles.

Breaking