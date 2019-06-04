Kirkcaldy roundabout blocked due to crash involving HGV

A crash involving an HGV has caused delays on a Fife roundabout.

A tweet from Traffic Scotland has said that emergency services are blocking Redhouse Roundabout in Kirkcaldy.

*UPDATE* ️⌚️08:42#A92 Redhouse Roundabout – Emergency services have blocked the roundabout meaning traffic is unable to get through at the moment -due to a RTC on the roundabout involving a HGV. Traffic queuing 3 miles ⚠️@NETrunkRoads #Fife #Kirkcaldy pic.twitter.com/yXhq5x7Lot — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) June 4, 2019

They said: “Emergency services have blocked the roundabout meaning traffic is unable to get through at the moment – due to a RTC on the roundabout involving a HGV.”

It is understood that traffic has been queuing for up to three miles.