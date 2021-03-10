Kirkcaldy pupils isolating after Covid connected to their school

At least one Covid case has been diagnosed in either a pupil or staff member at Dunnikier Primary School, in Kirkcaldy.

Families of some children have been asked to keep them at home to isolate.

It is not clear whether these are pupils who had recently returned to the school or those who have remained in school since the start of the term.

Schools have been open since the end of the Christmas holidays to children of key workers and vulnerable children.

The positive test or tests in the Dunnikier school community occurred between March 1 and 7.

We've published the latest weekly schools and nurseries COVID-19 update on our website, here:-

➡ https://t.co/l89vdXVyX3 The update covers the period from Monday 01 March to Sunday 07 March 2021. pic.twitter.com/7I7xm83cXu — NHS Fife (@nhsfife) March 9, 2021

NHS Fife has begun issuing weekly information on Covid-19 cases connected to nurseries and schools and this is the first it has reported since younger pupils returned to school on February 22.

It said cases will be reported where five or more school contacts have been required to isolate following contact tracing.

NHS Fife reminded anyone with Covid symptoms to self-isolate immediately and order a test from NHS Inform.

It also directed parents to information on its website and that of Fife Council.