Kirkcaldy Esplanade body: Police confirm unexplained death of man, 35

Police have confirmed that a body pulled from the water at Kirkcaldy Esplanade was that of a 35-year-old man.

Officers were called to the scene at around 8am on Wednesday.

They cordoned off a stretch of the beachfront area, between the Thistle car park and Volunteers Green. while the body was recovered.

The death is still being treated as unexplained but it is not thought to be suspicious.

The man’s name has not been released.

Death unexplained pending further inquiries

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8am on Wednesday, officers were called to the Esplanade area of Kirkcaldy, following the discovery of a body within the water.

“The body has been identified as a 35-year-old man and next of kin are aware.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained pending further inquiries, but there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.

“As with all sudden deaths, a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”