Kinross-shire mum Jane recognised as one of top 100 cycling influencers

The pandemic sparked a boom in women cycling.

Now Jane Timperley, from Milnathort, has been named in the top 100 women inspiring others to get on their bike.

The UK-wide list features TV and film actress Maxine Peake, BBC Radio 4 presenter, Melanie Abbott and gold medal winners Katie Archibald and Elinor Barker.

The women are all being recognised in celebration of the amazing work they have done to encourage and support other women to cycle.

Jane, an anaesthetist with NHS Fife, is a lifelong cyclist who first got on her bike with Kinross Cycling Club after having her son.

“It’s a hobby that I have much to be thankful for in so many ways,” says Jane.

“Cycling keeps me fit and feeling young and has introduced me to so many people I would otherwise never have met.

“It is a social thing and so good for your mental and physical health too,” says Jane.

She loves riding with like-minded people, encouraging new riders, organising events and helping the club support the local food bank.

A ride leader, she has championed women’s cycling and encouraged many others to become ride leaders.

Cycling UK is encouraging women to try cycling and has released figures showing:

More women than men took up cycling in the pandemic.

31% of women surveyed switched from a car to a bike for everyday journeys.

Those who cycled regularly reported wellbeing improvements.

Jane often cycles to work but encourages anyone interested to give it a go, even if they’ve never tried it before.

“If you’re new to cycling, you can try something like the British Cycling Breeze network, which is just for women and organise regular rides, or learn more from the British Cycling website who do rides from a few miles upwards.

“You can also approach your local club or go out with your friends.”

How you can help inspire others

Sarah Mitchell, Cycling UK chief executive, said: “Congratulations to Jane for making it into our 100 Women in Cycling in 2021.

“It’s an incredible achievement and testimony to the tireless work she’s done to raise the profile of women’s cycling.

“Every woman on our list is a powerful ambassador for women’s cycling, and many have done outstanding work supporting women to cycle during lockdown.

“But sadly, women remain underrepresented when it comes to everyday cycling.

“During this year’s festival we’re asking every woman who already cycles to find just one more woman they can help and inspire to get on their bike.”